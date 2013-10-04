Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires And Billionaires

Investors have put $US1.16 billion into Twitter since it was founded by Ev Williams and Biz Stone back in 2006.

Go directly to our list of Twitter millionaires »

The company has also shelled out $US640 million in cash and stock for acquisitions.

With the IPO set to roll, Twitter’s venture capital investors, longtime employees, and other stockholders are about to see all their paper equity turned into actual liquid stock and/or cash.

Some of them are going to be suddenly very, very rich.

Here’s a look at who got what, per the S-1. For argument’s sake, we’re assuming an opening price of $US29 per share, the most recent reported estimate. The S-1 says the most recent share valuation is $US20.62, so the actual numbers could be lower than our estimates here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.