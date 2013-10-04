Twitter's IPO Will Make All These People Millionaires And Billionaires

Jim Edwards
Jack dorsey selfieJack Dorsey/VineJack Dorsey, Twitter’s executive chairman

Investors have put $US1.16 billion into Twitter since it was founded by Ev Williams and Biz Stone back in 2006.

The company has also shelled out $US640 million in cash and stock for acquisitions.

With the IPO set to roll, Twitter’s venture capital investors, longtime employees, and other stockholders are about to see all their paper equity turned into actual liquid stock and/or cash.

Some of them are going to be suddenly very, very rich.

Here’s a look at who got what, per the S-1. For argument’s sake, we’re assuming an opening price of $US29 per share, the most recent reported estimate. The S-1 says the most recent share valuation is $US20.62, so the actual numbers could be lower than our estimates here.

Jack Dorsey, executive chairman: $US679 million

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter

Total shares owned: 23,411,350

Estimated value: $US679 million

Dorsey is one of the founders and owns 4.9% of the company.

Dick Costolo, CEO: $US220 million

Total shares owned: 7,589,608

Estimated value: $US220 million

Adam Bain, president/global revenue: $US50 million

Total shares owned: 1,722,350

Estimated value: $US50 million

Series G holders: Yuri Milner's DST, T Rowe Price, Chris Sacca and others

Chris Sacca

Total shares owned: about 5%, or 24 million

Estimated value: $US696 million

Union Square Ventures

Total shares owned: about 5%, or 24 million

Estimated value: $US696 million

Noah Glass, 'forgotten' founder: $US0

Noah Glass has dropped off the Internet

Glass was not mentioned in the IPO. He is known to have reached a settlement with Twitter months ago that gave him some cash. It is not known how much.

Christopher Fry, svp engineering: $US0 ... but lots of restricted stock

Twitter says, 'Mr. Fry holds RSUs, none of which will be vested within 60 days of August 31, 2013.'

Peter Currie, board member: $US8.5 million

Total shares owned: 291,666

Estimated value: $US8.5 million

Benchmark Capital: $US915 million

Peter Fenton of Benchmark

Total shares owned: 31,568,740

Estimated value: $US915, million

Benchmark owns 6.7% of the company.

David Rosenblatt, board member: $US8.2 million

Total shares owned: 283,333

Estimated value: $US8.2 million

Series C and D holders Rizvi Traverse and Spark Capital: $US680 million

Chris Sacca

Total shares owned: 24 million (about 5%)

Estimated value: $US680 million

Rizvi is reportedly backed by Chris Sacca, also. Sacca entities thus likely own combined stakes worth more than $US1 billion.

Peter Chernin, board member: $US3.7 million ... plus lots of restricted stock

Twitter says, 'The Chernin Group, LLC, for which Mr. Chernin serves as founder and chairman, holds RSUs, none of which will be vested within 60 days of August 31, 2013.'

Chernin received a $US3.7 million payout as a board member.

MoPub stockholders: $US429 million

MoPub CEO Jim Payne

Total shares owned: 14,791,464

Estimated value: $US429 million

Twitter acquired mobile ad company MoPub for stock in a deal valued at $US350 million. If the per share price of Twitter rises to $US29, then MoPub equity holders could collectively realise a $US429 million payout.

