TWITTER'S IPO ROADSHOW PRESENTATION: Here's What Twitter Will Be Telling Investors

Twitter, which will list on the NYSE on November 6, just posted a video presentation of its roadshow on Retail Roadshow.com.

In case you don’t have 37 minutes to view the whole thing, here’s the deck.

In it, Twitter pitches itself as the place where users bring offline events onto the Web and mobile, and advertisers can get in on the conversation.

Twitter also highlights how the service helps drive and measure TV viewership.

Finally, Twitter gets into the metrics it uses to measure its success, such as ad revenue per 1,000 timeline views.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> [slideshow] [slide permalink="founded-in-2007-twitter-has-2300-employees-most-of-whom-are-based-in-san-francisco-it-has-230-million-users-1" title="Founded in 2007, Twitter has 2,300 employees, most of whom are based in San Francisco. It has 230 million users." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9412ecad049858ca5a17/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-was-started-as-a-140-character-mobile-messaging-service-this-constraint-makes-it-great-for-mobile-twitter-democratizes-media-creation-2" title="Twitter was started as a 140 character mobile messaging service. This constraint makes it great for mobile. Twitter 'democratizes' media creation." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9412eab8ea253f8a6e6d/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="a-stat-to-show-twitters-scale-3" title="A stat to show Twitter's scale…" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941269beddee3cd5ba6c/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="and-another-4" title="…and another." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94126bb3f7f25acd01aa/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitters-growth-statistics-5" title="Twitter's growth statistics." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94126bb3f75659cd01ac/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="what-makes-twitter-unique-its-public-real-time-distributed-and-at-scale-6" title="What makes Twitter unique: It's public, real-time, distributed, and at scale." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941269beddf641d5ba58/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="everything-on-twitter-is-broadcast-for-the-world-to-see-7" title="Everything on Twitter is broadcast for the world to see." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9415ecad049356ca5a1f/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="when-carl-icahn-wanted-to-announce-his-investment-in-apple-he-did-so-on-twitter-8" title="When Carl Icahn wanted to announce his investment in Apple, he did so on Twitter" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9412ecad044859ca5a17/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="when-events-happen-in-the-real-world-they-become-digital-on-twitter-like-the-hudson-river-landing-in-2009-9" title="When events happen in the real-world, they become digital on Twitter. Like the Hudson River landing in 2009." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941369bedd0642d5ba54/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-democratizes-content-here-a-normal-person-chats-with-a-famous-chef-about-cooking-red-sauce-10" title="Twitter democratizes content. Here, a normal person chats with a famous chef about cooking red sauce" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9413ecad048c58ca5a17/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="on-twitter-marketing-is-conversational-and-one-to-one-here-nike-talks-to-a-customer-11" title="On Twitter, marketing is conversational and one-to-one. Here, Nike talks to a customer" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94136bb3f7f55acd01ac/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="because-tweets-are-public-they-can-be-distributed-everywhere--third-party-clients-and-media-12" title="Because tweets are public, they can be distributed everywhere -- third party clients and media." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9413eab8ea293f8a6e74/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="obamas-tweet-went-everywhere-13" title="Obama's tweet went everywhere…" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9413eab8ea6a3e8a6e67/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="including-the-front-page-of-a-german-newspaper-14" title="…including the front page of a German newspaper." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941369bedd8f40d5ba54/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="a-huge-number-of-tweets-are-viewed-outside-of-twittercom-and-twitter-apps-15" title="A huge number of tweets are viewed outside of Twitter.com and Twitter apps" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9413eab8ea6e408a6e67/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="lots-of-people-hear-about-tweets-off-twitter-16" title="Lots of people hear about tweets off Twitter" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94136bb3f7e55acd01b6/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="these-are-the-three-groups-twitter-cares-about-17" title="These are the three groups Twitter cares about" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9414eab8eabb428a6e6b/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="the-user-experience-is-our-highest-priority-18" title="The user-experience is 'our highest priority'" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9413ecad048456ca5a25/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-works-on-powerful-and-weak-devices-giving-everyone-the-opportunity-to-engage-in-a-global-conversation-19" title="Twitter works on powerful and weak devices, giving everyone the opportunity to engage in a 'global conversation'" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941369beddf641d5ba5b/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-is-where-journalists-break-news-heads-of-state-talk-and-celebrities-connect-with-fans-20" title="Twitter is where journalists break news, heads of state talk, and celebrities connect with fans" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9414ecad048356ca5a20/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="one-key-part-of-twitter-is-you-only-consume-what-you-want-to-accounts-users-follow-create-an-interest-graph-which-helps-ad-targeting-21" title="One key part of Twitter is you only consume what you want to. Accounts users follow create an 'interest graph,' which helps ad targeting." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941469bedd953cd5ba5b/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="another-important-twitter-constituency-is-platform-partners-22" title="Another important Twitter constituency is platform partners." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9414eab8ea6a3e8a6e6a/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="heres-how-the-relationship-works-23" title="Here's how the relationship works" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9421ecad048356ca5a26/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-makes-it-easy-for-media-outlets-to-embed-tweets-24" title="Twitter makes it easy for media outlets to embed tweets." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94146bb3f75559cd01ae/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-cards-allow-publishers-to-attach-video-photos-and-news-stories-to-tweets-25" title="Twitter cards allow publishers to attach video, photos, and news stories to tweets" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94146bb3f75959cd01b0/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-says-it-has-changed-the-way-people-watch-tv-26" title="Twitter says it has changed the way people watch TV" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941469bedd9040d5ba59/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-says-tv-broadcasters-and-commercial-makers-have-figured-this-out-27" title="Twitter says TV broadcasters and commercial makers have figured this out" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9414ecad04a258ca5a1c/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-can-drive-tv-viewership-increase-engagement-during-the-show-and-help-measure-viewership-afterward-28" title="Twitter can drive TV viewership, increase engagement during the show, and help measure viewership afterward" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9414ecad048356ca5a23/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="during-nik-wallendas-tightrope-walk-across-the-grand-canyon-lee-jeans-got-into-the-conversation-29" title="During Nik Wallenda's tightrope walk across the grand canyon, Lee Jeans got into the conversation" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94146bb3f74c5dcd01a6/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-has-close-partnerships-with-lots-of-media-companies-30" title="Twitter has close partnerships with lots of media companies" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94226bb3f75959cd01b9/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-has-partnered-with-nielsen-to-help-measure-tv-engagement-31" title="Twitter has partnered with Nielsen to help measure TV engagement" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9415eab8eae4428a6e67/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="the-third-constituency-twitter-cares-about-are-its-advertisers-32" title="The third constituency Twitter cares about are its advertisers" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941569bedd6b3ed5ba54/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-says-its-ads-arent-disruptive-are-well-targeted-in-context-and-viral-33" title="Twitter says its ads aren't disruptive, are well-targeted, in context, and viral." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9415eab8ea253f8a6e70/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-says-its-ads-work-well-in-mobile-34" title="Twitter says its ads work well in mobile." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a942c69bedd0f3fd5ba56/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="in-fact-most-of-its-ad-revenue-is-from-mobile-35" title="In fact, most of its ad revenue is from mobile." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94156bb3f75959cd01b3/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="the-accounts-a-user-follow-give-advertisers-a-good-idea-of-what-that-user-is-interest-in-36" title="The accounts a user follow give advertisers a good idea of what that user is interest in" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9415eab8ea313e8a6e73/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="advertisers-can-target-their-ads-based-on-all-these-variables-37" title="Advertisers can target their ads based on all these variables" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941569beddae41d5ba58/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="because-of-all-this-targeting-twitter-ads-look-natural-in-their-context-38" title="Because of all this targeting, Twitter ads look natural in their context" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94166bb3f7435dcd01a9/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-says-its-advertisers-can-also-use-the-platform-to-get-earned-media-39" title="Twitter says its advertisers can also use the platform to get 'earned media'" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9416ecad048d58ca5a19/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-says-there-are-three-ways-it-can-grow-40" title="Twitter says there are three ways it can grow." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941669beddfd3fd5ba56/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="heres-the-user-growth-opportunity-41" title="Here's the user growth opportunity" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94166bb3f7405dcd01a6/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-says-it-will-add-more-media-partnerships-like-the-one-it-has-with-the-nfl-and-comcast-42" title="Twitter says it will add more media partnerships like the one it has with the NFL and Comcast" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a942169beddf641d5ba5e/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-says-it-already-has-all-the-big-brand-advertisers-but-it-can-add-small-businesses-43" title="Twitter says it already has all the big brand advertisers, but it can add small businesses" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9417eab8ea6a408a6e75/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-believes-it-can-sell-goods-and-help-app-makers-get-downloads-44" title="Twitter believes it can sell goods and help app makers get downloads" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941769bedd0242d5ba54/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="the-team-45" title="The team…" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9417ecad044659ca5a1c/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="next-twitter-cfo-mike-gupta-gets-into-twitters-finances-46" title="Next, Twitter CFO Mike Gupta gets into Twitter's finances" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9417eab8ea69408a6e73/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="heres-revenue-growth-47" title="Here's revenue growth" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94176bb3f7e75acd01da/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="advertising-revenue-growth-48" title="Advertising revenue growth" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94176bb3f7e258cd01d8/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="here-are-the-metrics-twitter-uses-to-gauge-its-own-performance-49" title="Here are the metrics Twitter uses to gauge it's own performance" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9418ecad049558ca5a19/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="worldwide-users-are-up-39-year-over-year-50" title="Worldwide users are up 39% year-over-year" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9418ecad040c59ca5a1d/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-measures-engagement-by-keeping-track-of-how-often-users-visit-their-timelines-51" title="Twitter measures engagement by keeping track of how often users visit their timelines" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941869bedd0d3ed5ba58/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="these-views-are-up-50-year-over-year-and-up-8-per-user-52" title="These views are up 50% year-over-year and up 8% per user" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941869bedd173fd5ba68/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="these-are-all-of-twitters-ad-products-53" title="These are all of Twitter's ad products" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9419eab8ea943e8a6e79/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="more-twitter-ad-products-54" title="…more Twitter ad products…" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a94196bb3f7f75acd01ab/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="more-twitter-ad-products-55" title="…more Twitter ad products." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9419ecad044659ca5a1f/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-measures-its-revenue-health-by-looking-at-ad-revenue-per-timeline-view-56" title="Twitter measures its revenue health by looking at ad revenue per timeline view." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941969bedd7c3cd5ba5d/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="internationally-ad-revenue-per-1000-timeline-views-is-up-112-yy-57" title="Internationally, ad revenue per 1,000 timeline views is up 112% y/y." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9419eab8ea953e8a6e74/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitter-is-spending-a-lot-of-its-capital-on-growth-58" title="Twitter is spending a lot of its capital on growth." content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a9419eab8ea293f8a6e77/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="twitters-ebitda-shrank-every-quarter-over-the-last-three-but-combined-those-three-quarters-were-up-a-lot-over-the-prior-year-59" title="Twitter's EBITDA shrank every quarter over the last three, but combined, those three quarters were up a lot over the prior year" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941aeab8ea2f3f8a6e73/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="here-is-how-twitter-will-allocate-its-capital-60" title="Here is how Twitter will allocate its capital" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941a6bb3f7e45acd01b5/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="heres-the-appendix-61" title="Here's the appendix…" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941a6bb3f75959cd01b6/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="-62" title="" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941aecad04cc58ca5a16/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="-63" title="" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941a6bb3f7505dcd01a6/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [slide permalink="-64" title="" content="" image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526a941becad047457ca5a17/image.jpg" caption="" credit_href="http://www.retailroadshow.com/sys/launch.asp?qv=2184871973004192&k=72277462514" ] [/slideshow]

