Twitter's IPO Filing Reveals Slowing User Growth But Strong Revenue

Twitter’s IPO filing was released yesterday, and revealed the company’s core financials and usage statistics through the second quarter of this year.
- An average number of 218 million people visited Twitter on a monthly basis during the second quarter of this year.
- Only 22% of those visitors were based in the U.S. 75% of its users accessed Twitter via a mobile device.
- The company claims that less than 5% of its accounts are spambots.
Monthly active users are up 7% from the previous quarter, and 44% from the same quarter last year. But growth was much faster not so long ago. For example, MAUs grew 78% between the second quarter of 2011 and the same quarter in 2012.
These numbers are not far off from estimates we reported hearing from industry sources, but a far cry from Twitter CEO Dick Costolo’s goal of reaching 400 million MAUs by year-end.
Twitter’s revenue has grown steadily. The company reported $US139 million in the second quarter of 2013; 87% of that revenue is derived from ad sales.
Moreover, revenue is up 22% from the previous quarter, and 104% from the second quarter in 2012.
The company is on track to generate $US500 million in revenue by year-end.
Download the charts and data in Excel.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.