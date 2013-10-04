Twitter Has $US164.5 Million In Cash On Hand --  But Is Cashflow Negative

Twitter has $US164 million in cash on its balance sheet, and the company is cashflow negative, according to its S-1 IPO filing with the SEC.

Twitter sees positive cashflow from its operations, but it spent $US236 million on securities in the last period.

It’s been cashflow negative since sometime in 2011 and burned $US38 million in the last six months.

Here are the numbers:

