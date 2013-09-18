CHART: Twitter Has A Huge Opportunity In TV-Linked Advertising

Twitter has positioned itself as a go-to TV companion app for millions. Audiences love to tweet on their tablets and smartphones while they watch reality TV shows, sports events, and sit-coms. Twitter has been savvy in developing ad products that take advantage of this so-called “second screen” habit. For example, Twitter has technology that allows big-name advertisers to retarget viewers of their TV ads on Twitter.

This chart shows why TV-linked advertising might be Twitter’s smartest move yet. 20 per cent of tablet owners have bought a product on their device as it’s being advertised on TV, and 13% of smartphone owners have done so. Half of smartphone and tablet audiences visit social media while they watch TV.

Ths data is from our new BI Intelligence report on The Second Screen Industry, which provides in-depth analysis and detailed data on these trends, including a dozen charts that subscribers can download and put to use.

Twitter advertisers have several options in terms of how they will target TV viewers to amplify their TV campaigns. They can present promoted tweets, six-second Vine video versions of their ads, or Twitter “cards” that contain special offers and coupons.

U.S. TV ad spend is well north of $US70 billion, so even if Twitter can just break off a small piece of that spend, it’s a huge opportunity.

For full access to the Second Screen report from Business Insider's new tech research service, sign up for a two-week free trial of BI Intelligence.

