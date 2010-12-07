Twitter's Huge New Round Of Funding From Kleiner Perkins Will Close Next Week

Twitter is set to close on “well above $150 million” of venture funding in a round led by Kleiner Perkins next week, Kara Swisher reports.



This latest story echoes what Michael Arrington reported last week: Russian investor DST is out of the running after an aggressive push from Kleiner’s John Doerr.

DST was clearly very interested in Twitter, but given its preference for investing in huge businesses with proven revenue streams, like Facebook, Groupon, and Zynga, it’s not surprising that a traditional venture firm would be willing to bid higher.

The new round will reportedly value Twitter somewhere between $3.5-$4 billion.

