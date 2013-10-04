Alert! Alert! All Of Twitter's Founders Are At Its Headquarters And They're Leading An All Hands Meeting Right Now

Twitter’s highly anticipated S-1 is expected to drop this week. Maybe even this afternoon.

A picture of Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams and Biz Stone is circling Twitter. The trio are leading an all-hands meeting at the headquarters this very moment.

Perhaps that means the company’s formal we’re-going-public paperwork is about to drop?

Here’s the image:

Twitter via Luke Millar Evan Williams, Biz Stone and Jack Dorsey are holding an all-hands meeting right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.