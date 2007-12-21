Twitter's Growing Pains: Down 6 Days Since Feb.

Twitterites squawked loudly about the service’s troubles with T-Mobile last weekend, but they ought to be used to it: The buzzy startup has been down for nearly six days this year.

That data is courtesy of monitoring service Pingdom, which has been tracking the social network’s downtime since February. As of yesterday, Pingdom says, Twitter has been offline for a total of 5 days and 23 hours; 11 of those hours were in this month alone.

We’re certainly sympathetic to startup growing pains, so here’s our question: Is 6 days of downtime in a year a lot or a little? Let us know in comments — and head here to join our Twitter Community.

