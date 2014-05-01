Twitter's Going Nuts About The Commission Of Audit: Here Are Some Of The Most Hilarious Tweets

Alex Heber

Australia’s razor gang, the Commission of Audit has this afternoon released its huge report on where spending should be cut and Twitter is going nuts.

Both ‘Commission of Audit’ and #commissionofaudit are currently trending. Here are some of the best responses we’ve seen on the recommendations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.