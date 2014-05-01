Twitter's Going Nuts About The Commission Of Audit: Here Are Some Of The Most Hilarious Tweets

Australia’s razor gang, the Commission of Audit has this afternoon released its huge report on where spending should be cut and Twitter is going nuts.

Both ‘Commission of Audit’ and #commissionofaudit are currently trending. Here are some of the best responses we’ve seen on the recommendations.

My Facebook news feed is now full of people who've each found at least one way the commission of audit wants to ruin their lives. — Robert McKinlay (@mckinlayr) May 1, 2014

Hey Commission Of Audit! Here's a friggin' money saving tip: don't waste 5kgs of paper printing out #commissionofaudit! — dylan behan (@dylabolical) May 1, 2014

So if we fight the gov't on the Commission of Audit, are we allowed to use the new fighter jets? — Debs | Srsns (@DebsSrsns) May 1, 2014

Commission of Audit recommends Australia Post name-change to Oz Post; will save $240 in paint over 3 years. #audit — Richard Carroll (@Richard_Carroll) May 1, 2014

"Harry Potter & The National Commission of Audit" would've moved way more units off the shelves. #auspol — Tom Glasson (@tomglasson) May 1, 2014

Tell you what, commission of audit doing great things for Twitter's flagging engagement metrics — Fakeed™ Butler (@fakeedbutler) May 1, 2014

#CommissionofAudit recommends you go live in another country — Walter Slurry (@Kalleywagon) May 1, 2014

The #commissionofaudit has announced the light at the end of the tunnel has to be turned off until further notice. #auspol — Satirical Croweater (@CrowEating) May 1, 2014

Does this mean we still get to keep the fighter jets? #auspol #commissionofaudit — Phil Bourne (@philbourney) May 1, 2014

