Twitter's Gigantic Luxe Headquarters Are Better Than Google's

How did the (temporarily) profitable Twitter spend some of its $100+ million in VC funding this year? By moving into a deluxe new headquarters in San Francisco.



Kara Swisher took her Flip camera (and her unsteady hand) on a tour of the lush offices. The space can accommodate 300 employees, though only 100 are there now. Perhaps once Twitter starts acqui-hiring, that will change.

The Twitter digs were designed by Ev Williams’ wife, and they are quite stylish. Nicer than Google! Bigger than News Corp., gushes Kara.



Bonus: If the video makes you feel car sick, check out our gallery of the HQ →

