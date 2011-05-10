Twitter's First Engineer Is Hard At Work On Secret Startup

Florian Weber standing with Twitter inventor Jack Dorsey

Photo: Jack Dorsey

Florian Weber, a key member of Twitter’s founding team, is hard at work on a secret startup, TechCrunch Europe and Spiegel.de report.He won’t say what it is, except that it has something to do with mobile.



He won’t say who he’s doing it with, either.

He says that the project feels “exactly like Twitter” in the early days. “You feel like you’re on to something.”

Weber was a freelance engineer who worked at Odeo and then for two years at Twitter. He was the product’s first engineering lead.

Despite living in Germany, he was hired because he was an expert in the web development framework Ruby on Rails, which wasn’t widely used at the time. (These days you can’t swing a cat around an incubator without hitting a Rails startup).

He left Twitter after two years because he couldn’t come to the US because of visa issues, and being alone out in Germany wore him down. He was always working nights and couldn’t go out with friends. He was alone working for this company that halfway around the world was growing really fast and adding new people.

Weber descibes well the feeling in the early days of Twitter, where few people used the service but it still had a powerful, addictive quality and you could tell it was going to grow into something impressive. Weber says he has that feeling again with his new project. We can’t wait to discover what it is.

Don’t Miss: The Real History Of Twitter →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.