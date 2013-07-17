See Inside The San Francisco Mansion Twitter Co-Founder Evan Williams Just Listed For $3 Million

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams and his wife have just listed their home in San Francisco’s Noe Valley for $2.995 million, Curbed SF reports (via Trulia).



They purchased the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Victorian home back in 2009 for $2.4 million, and completely remodeled it.

The property has a guest house, and lots of outdoor space with expansive views of the city.

Williams left Twitter in 2011; last year he launched a new publishing platform, Medium, along with Biz Stone and Jason Goldman.

