See Inside The San Francisco Mansion Twitter Co-Founder Evan Williams Just Listed For $3 Million

Julie Zeveloff
twitter evan williams house for sale

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams and his wife have just listed their home in San Francisco’s Noe Valley for $2.995 million, Curbed SF reports (via Trulia).

They purchased the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Victorian home back in 2009 for $2.4 million, and completely remodeled it.

The property has a guest house, and lots of outdoor space with expansive views of the city.

Williams left Twitter in 2011; last year he launched a new publishing platform, Medium, along with Biz Stone and Jason Goldman.

The Noe Valley home has a restored Victorian facade from the 1880s.

It has around 3,200 square feet of living space.

And an open floorplan that spans three floors.

Making for some great views of San Francisco.

The house gets a ton of light.

An ultra-modern kitchen.

There are four bedrooms in the main house.

And 4.5 bathrooms.

Nice closets!

There are several outdoor patios.

More city views.

A separate guest house offers privacy to visitors.

It has its own dining area.

Here's another newly listed home

Tour The Most Expensive Mansion For Sale In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.