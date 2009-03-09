Twitter's Evan Williams: Just A Poor But Honest Farmboy

Twitter boss Evan Williams recounts his life story in a short New York Times piece this morning.



Read it and you’ll know that before he was chillin’ with Ivanka Trump at the White House, he was just a farmboy stumbling through web startups. His luck seems to have changed, and now he’s paid his old man back the money he borrowed when he first ditched school to be a boss.

And he’s still not concerned about Twitter not making any money. Yet.

