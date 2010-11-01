Twitter's Ev Williams Wasn't "CEO Material"

The New York Times published a long profile of Twitter’s former CEO Evan Williams/Twitter this weekend titled, “Why Evan Wiliams of Twitter Demoted Himself.”



The short version of the story: Evan Williams should have never been Twitter’s CEO. He doesn’t have the temperament to run a big company.

He’s indecisive, he’s not good at focusing on details, and he doesn’t work particularly well with others.

Williams ex-girlfriend, and former partner at his first big startup Blogger says of him: “He’s not C.E.O. material. It doesn’t play to his strengths. He’s a better inventor; he’s better at coming up with ideas.”

Granted, she’s somewhat bitter over the Blogger experience (he fired her) but we think the statement rings true after reading the whole profile.

Here’s another section explaining Williams as CEO:

But others say Mr. Williams’s methodical approach can get in the way. “Ev is very difficult to work with because he has a tough time making a final decision on products,” says the C.E.O. of a Silicon Valley social networking company who requested anonymity because the company works with Twitter. “This all changed when Dick took over. He’s very logical and knows how to make things happen.”

…

“Dick is hard-charging and very focused on urgency and executing now, and I tend to be very contemplative,” [Williams] says. “My weakness is probably taking too long to make a decision, and his is being too hasty.”

