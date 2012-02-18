Twitter's 'Enhanced Profile Pages' For Brands Are A Big Waste Of Money

Twitter recently launched “Enhanced Profile Pages,” upgraded Twitter pages where brands can install a banner image, pin a tweet to the top of their feeds, and more.



It will cost you between $15,000 to $25,000 (reportedly) to buy one of said enhanced profile pages, but does having one really make your company stand out from the competition?

Here’s how an enhanced profile page looks:

This Twitter page may look like a normal page, but there are a few key differences:

You get your own banner to display images. Ordinarily, the only image you get to display is your profile picture.

The top tweet in VW’s Twitter stream is “pinned,” and stays there no matter what. This tweet is “auto expanded” so it shows an attached video or image immediately.

The highlighted parts below correspond to the bullets above:

So does an enhanced profile page create “a more compelling destination for their brand’s audience” like Twitter says? Should you buy an enhanced profile page?

The short answer is no. Most people probably won’t even notice anything has changed.

If you have some spare cash and want to “upgrade” your company’s Twitter page, go for it. But if you really want to make an impact using Twitter, follow Seamless’ lead and engage every single person who tweets at you. That’s what really matters.

Fortunately, you have some time to make up your mind. Enhanced profile pages have only rolled out to select partners (like VW, who maybe haven’t even paid for theirs), with a public rollout occurring “shortly.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.