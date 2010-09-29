Twitter's Daily Deal Product Flops: Early Bird "Set Aside"

Twitter’s experiment with daily deals is being “set aside,” says All Things D reporter Peter Kafka.



@earlybird, was Twitter’s daily deal account. It rarely offered compelling items, and only garnered 230,000 followers in a few months.

Twitter has always said it would experiment with a few revenue opportunities.

Obviously, it likes it chances with promoted Tweets, Trends, and Accounts better.

