Twitter's Comms Director Just Left After Working There For Four Months

Twitter communications director Lynn Fox is leaving the company after working there for only four months, according to a report by TechCrunch.



Fox joined Twitter after leaving Ustream, a video-streaming site that ran into some controversy surrounding its founders after CEO John Ham left earlier this month.

There’s some conflict within Twitter about which leader — CEO Dick Costolo or Dorsey — to follow, according to TechCrunch. When we last spoke with Fox she said she was enjoying her time at Twitter and said the people chairman Jack Dorsey were bringing in — like Satya Patel — were “really smart people.”

Twitter is now worth $8 billion, Costolo said at the Web 2.0 Summit last month.

We’ve gotten in touch with a few people — Fox included — to find out what is going on at Twitter. If you’ve heard anything, shoot me a message at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.