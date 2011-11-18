Twitter's Comms Director Just Left After Working There For Four Months

Matt Lynley
lynn fox Twitter

Twitter communications director Lynn Fox is leaving the company after working there for only four months, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Fox joined Twitter after leaving Ustream, a video-streaming site that ran into some controversy surrounding its founders after CEO John Ham left earlier this month.

There’s some conflict within Twitter about which leader — CEO Dick Costolo or Dorsey — to follow, according to TechCrunch. When we last spoke with Fox she said she was enjoying her time at Twitter and said the people chairman Jack Dorsey were bringing in — like Satya Patel — were “really smart people.”

Twitter is now worth $8 billion, Costolo said at the Web 2.0 Summit last month.

We’ve gotten in touch with a few people — Fox included — to find out what is going on at Twitter. If you’ve heard anything, shoot me a message at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.