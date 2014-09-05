Twitter's CFO Hinted At A More Facebook-Like Newsfeed, And Twitter Is Freaking Out

Getty Images/ Brian Ach Anthony Noto broke some controversial news on Wednesday.

At a New York conference this Wednesday, Twitter’s CFO Anthony Noto hinted that Twitter may be rolling out a new, more filtered newsfeed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

During the Citi Global Technology Conference, Noto offered a glimpse into Twitter’s future, bringing up the possibility of algorithm-driven content, updated search, and group chatting.

“If you think about our search capabilities we have a great data set of topical information about topical tweets,” Noto said. “The hierarchy within search really has to lend itself to that taxonomy.”

That requires “an algorithm that delivers the depth and breadth of the content we have on a specific topic and then eventually as it relates to people,” he continued.

Noto said Twitter’s new head of product, Daniel Graf, is making search capability one of his top priorities for the upcoming year.

Another change coming Twitter’s way will directly impact the newsfeed. Currently, a Twitter feed displays tweets from users that you follow in reverse chronological order. But this may no longer be the case.

Twitter has already been testing adding in some tweets from users that you don’t follow. And now they’re looking into switching up the order in which tweets appear.

“Putting [timely and relevant tweets] in front of the person at that moment in time is a way to organise that content better,” Noto said at the conference.

But he was quick to reassure the audience that Twitter won’t be up and changing all at once.

“We’re going to do all of these methodically. We test and make sure we understand what the implications are,” he said. “Individual users are not going to wake up one day and find their timeline completely ranked by an algorithm.”

Nonetheless, Twitter is already freaking out.

I can’t wait for a twitter that is as useless for news as Facebook.

— Irin Carmon (@irin) September 4, 2014

There is already an algorithm that manages your Twitter feed.You.

— Dave Pell (@davepell) September 4, 2014

bye forever Twitter it’s been real http://t.co/yNJFcmW0Ua

— Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) September 4, 2014

RT @twitter Know what? Forget 140 characters. Talk as long as you want and leave the filtering to us! By the way do you guys like baby pictu

— Myles Brown (@mdotbrown) September 4, 2014

Twitter doesn’t seem to understand why people like Twitter.

— Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) September 4, 2014

Wow Twitter is ruining everything good

— Amber (@missambear) September 4, 2014

I hope Twitter does become more like Facebook because then I would stop using it and actually get some of my work done.

— Matt Singer (@mattsinger) September 4, 2014

Maybe @Twitter should listen to the people actually using @Twitter and not just updated @Twitter for the sake of updating it. Y’think?!

— Drew McWeeny (@DrewAtHitFix) September 4, 2014

Hey, @twitter: seems to me you oughta trust your users to curate their own feeds.

— Chris Holm (@chrisfholm) September 4, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.