Twitter may be giving one of its newer executives more power

In another sign of turmoil at Twitter, a report from The Verge today indicated that the social company’s CFO Anthony Noto may now be in charge of the marketing department.

A Twitter spokesman had no comment on the report.

Noto joined Twitter as CFO in July 2014 after he took the company public when he was working at Goldman Sachs. However, he may be best known during his tenure as CFO for his “DM fail” in November 2014 after he accidentally tweeted what were supposed to be private messages about potential acquisitions. His account was also hacked in February.

Despite his own personal marketing blunders, Noto may be adding the marketing department under his purview, which includes real estate and corporate development and strategy. The department previously reported to Kevin Weil, senior vice president of product, since January, according to The Verge.

The power shift comes at a time when Twitter needs to get it marketing message right to both investors and its users.

Noto was on the call last week with CEO Dick Costolo to break the news of bad earnings to shareholders. After its earnings leaked early, in both a finance and marketing disaster, Twitter’s stock tumbled 20 per cent.

On the earnings call, Noto and Costolo revealed that Twitter’s user growth is not expanding as fast as they would like to see. Even its cofounder Evan Williams admitted last week that the platform has become overrun with “too much data and too much information” and that it needed to move away from its pure chronological timeline.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.