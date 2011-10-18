Twitter's CEO Just Confirmed An $8 Billion Valuation

Twitter is now worth $8 billion, the company’s chief executive Dick Costolo said today at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco, Calif.



“Let’s just call it an even $8 billion,” he said on stage when asked about the company’s valuation.

Twitter raised $800 million across a two-part round of funding, Costolo said. The company closed that funding round, which was led by Zynga investor DST Global, in August.

Twitter has more than 100 million users, around half of which log in each day to fire off 140-character-long messages called Tweets. Users send out around 250 million Tweets each day.

