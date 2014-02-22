Twitter Came Up With Amazing Casting Suggestions For Viral Hashtag #TrueDetectiveSeason2

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s new HBO series “True Detective” is being touted as “The best new show on television.” Even Obama is a huge fan!

Twitter, too, went nuts over the show yesterday when #TrueDetectiveSeason2 became a trending hashtag.

Here’s how it works: pair the hashtag with a photo of an unlikely duo and voilá, McConaughey and Harrelson are humorously re-cast as the Olsen twins, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, or Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito.

Casting directors take note, here are some of our favourite ideas below:

Oprah and Gayle:





Sir Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart:

Former “Today” co-hosts Ann Curry and Matt Lauer:

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir:

“Twins” co-stars Danny Devito and Arnold Schwarzenegger:

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen:

Shaquille O’Neal and Bill Gates:

Michael Jackson and E.T.:

Drake and Toronto “Crack Mayor” Rob Ford:

Cee lo Green and his cat:

Jimmy Kimmel and Justin Timberlake:

Siskel and Ebert:

Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep from “Death Becomes Her”:

And finally … cuddly animals:

