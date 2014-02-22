Twitter Came Up With Amazing Casting Suggestions For Viral Hashtag #TrueDetectiveSeason2

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s new HBO series “True Detective” is being touted as “The best new show on television.” Even Obama is a huge fan!
Twitter, too, went nuts over the show yesterday when #TrueDetectiveSeason2 became a trending hashtag.
Here’s how it works: pair the hashtag with a photo of an unlikely duo and voilá, McConaughey and Harrelson are humorously re-cast as the Olsen twins, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, or Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito.
Casting directors take note, here are some of our favourite ideas below:
Oprah and Gayle:
#truedetectiveseason2 pic.twitter.com/jFvzlTXFN7
— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) February 21, 2014
#truedetectiveseason2 pic.twitter.com/A4sIkMwsVn
— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) February 21, 2014
Sir Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart:
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/hztTc5BMjt
— David J. Loehr (@dloehr) February 20, 2014
Former “Today” co-hosts Ann Curry and Matt Lauer:
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/29ZFDcTTXL
— Jordan Valinsky (@jordan327) February 21, 2014
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir:
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/ufMacPsROF
— Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) February 21, 2014
“Twins” co-stars Danny Devito and Arnold Schwarzenegger:
@sepinwall pic.twitter.com/RCCfeOOBTm
— Jason Horwitz (@jgwitz) February 21, 2014
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen:
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/A4yZ7RKEBC
— Tom Ganjamie (@tomgam) February 20, 2014
Shaquille O’Neal and Bill Gates:
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/4e2BJb0rDT
— Alan Simpson (@AlanSimpson84) February 21, 2014
Michael Jackson and E.T.:
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/8U3XPHx7iv
— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 20, 2014
Drake and Toronto “Crack Mayor” Rob Ford:
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/gEhpum28i3
— Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@pushinghoops) February 21, 2014
Cee lo Green and his cat:
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/MoFMElRXJm
— Actually Matt C (@ActuallyMattC) February 21, 2014
Jimmy Kimmel and Justin Timberlake:
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/j7UoRKKdQs
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) February 21, 2014
Siskel and Ebert:
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/3xL3Nyq4PC
— Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) February 21, 2014
Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep from “Death Becomes Her”:
Here’s one option. #TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/66a94AazWm
— Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) February 21, 2014
And finally … cuddly animals:
