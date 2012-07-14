Twitter's Cafeteria Gets Invaded By A Justin Bieber-Playing Flash Mob

Yesterday, Twitter employees gathered for a #hackweek project in the company’s cafeteria.



Soon, Justin Bieber’s “Baby” started playing. A man in a red hoodie hopped on top of a table and started dancing.

Before long, an entire flash mob broke out.

Bieber, in case you forgot, has the second-most popular account on Twitter, after Lady Gaga.

Here’s a video of Twitter employees getting down to Bieber while others watch uncomfortably (thanks to Techmeme’s Gabe Rivera for the tip):

