LEAKED: How Twitter Is Creeping Towards $1 Billion In Revenue And Snagging Massive Advertising Accounts

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Twitter has been having a lot of success with advertisers; at this rate it won’t be long before it generates $1 billion.Peter Kafka at AllThingsD obtained eight slides Twitter uses to pitch big advertisers and sell them multi-million-dollar campaigns.



Twitter still has to educate a lot of brands about its service, and it compares itself to Facebook, especially in mobile, where Twitter is seeing more usage than its social media competitor.

Twitter points out how much better it is than Facebook in the mobile space. It also shows advertisers what gets spread on Twitter (besides petty, self-centered updates). It shows how quickly and frequently news spreads on Twitter. And how Twitter can help important messages go viral with trending hash tags. All the big influencers are on Twitter too. Twitter shows everywhere social network it's connected to (noticed LinkedIn isn't there) The more ads you buy on Twitter, the bigger a discount (and more freebies) you'll receive. For more, check out:

