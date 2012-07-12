LEAKED: How Twitter Is Creeping Towards $1 Billion In Revenue And Snagging Massive Advertising Accounts

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Twitter has been having a lot of success with advertisers; at this rate it won’t be long before it generates $1 billion.Peter Kafka at AllThingsD obtained eight slides Twitter uses to pitch big advertisers and sell them multi-million-dollar campaigns.
Twitter still has to educate a lot of brands about its service, and it compares itself to Facebook, especially in mobile, where Twitter is seeing more usage than its social media competitor.
