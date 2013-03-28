Twitter's Ad Revenue Is Getting Close To The Billion Dollar Mark [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



According to projections by eMarketer, Twitter’s global ad revenue is going to hit $950 million by 2014. It’s currently at $582.8 million, so that’s quite the leap. Twitter’s mobile presence is increasing by the minute, and that will help up ad revenue.

According to GroupM, online ad spending will hit $113.5 billion worldwide this year. That’s 14.6 per cent more than last year and accounts for more than 21 per cent of advertising budgets.

There’s now a Doritos Taco Bell tortilla chip. This branding marriage keeps on getting more and more intense.

New York Magazine has a new iPad app by The Wonderfactory that uses the platform Mag+.

OK Go joined up with Saatchi & Saatchi to create a contest that will allow young filmmakers to make the band’s next music video for the new track “I’m Not Through.”

Kao USA, which makes Jergens and John Frieda products, picked Publicis’ Spark and DIgitas to oversee its digital-creative and media accounts.

CP+B promoted Ryan Nikolaidis to the Associate Director of Physical Computing. He was one of the guys behind the JELL-O Jiggle-It app.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Remembering Carly Foulkes: The T-Mobile Girl Who Just Got Dropped From Its New Campaign

T-Mobile Girl Was Sexy But Ineffective

Spotify Just Revealed Its New Logo

Execs Fired Over Ford Ads Starring Silvio Berlusconi With Tied And Gagged Women

10 Huge Brands That Committed Suicide

15 Of The Worst QR Code Fails Of All Time

What Is A Facebook ‘Like’ Actually Worth In Dollars?

What The Future Of Advertising On Google Glass Might Look Like

Velti Launches An Ad Network To Compete Against Google’s AdMob And Millennial Media

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.