Here's How Many Millions Twitter's 3 Highest-Paid Employees Made Last Year

Jim Edwards / BI Adam Bain has millions of reasons to be happy.

How much does Twitter’s CEO make?

According to the S-1 the company just filed, Richard “Dick” Costolo’s salary was $US200,000 last year, but his stock was worth much, much more.

All in, he pulled in about $US11.5 million in 2012. This past August, Costolo’s salary was reduced to $US14,000.

The second-highest paid Twitter employee is its head of engineering, Chris Fry. With his Twitter stock, $US145,000 salary, and $US100,000 bonus, Fry pulled in about $US10.3 million.

Adam Bain, Twitter’s CRO, made a hefty sum as well: about $US6.7 million in cash and stock thanks in part to incentive-based compensation (sales commission).

Here’s the table per Twitter’s S-1.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.