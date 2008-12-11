Yahoo Employee Twitters Through Layoff (YHOO)

Yahoo (YHOO) employee Emily West is one of the 1,500 who lost her job today. Just like Ryan Kuder did during Yahoo’s February layoffs, Emily updated her Twitter account throughout the whole ordeal:



Managers are in early and tv crews are outside. Commence bloodbath. about 3 hours ago from txt

I checked the employee directory and a couple of people are gone from the East coast that I know. about 2 hours ago from web

They have pretty pre-printed signs on doors of the rooms where they are telling people unlike the red sharpie signs from the last round. about 2 hours ago from web

Five people I trained were cut in NY, none from Boston. One girl in NY that started at the same time as me also got the axe. about 2 hours ago from web

Four months of severance is the rumour. Plus they’re herding people to an employment service after they’re told the news. about 2 hours ago from web

FUUUUCK, just saw my new hire trainee from October go into The Room with her manager. They are laying off an amazing employee 10 yards away. about 1 hour ago from web

My work BFF Michelle who helped me get my training job and taught me so much is out. The tears are coming. I hate crying at work. about 1 hour ago from web

I’m kicking myself for not bringing some Bailey’s for my coffee. about 1 hour ago from txt

The campus gym just sent an email offering 20 min. $20 massages starting at 11. Doubt that’s a coincidence. HAW! about 1 hour ago from txt

Some haters say that bloggers are turning the layoffs into a sport. I think that’s bullshit. about 1 hour ago from txt

I’m out. 14 minutes ago from txt