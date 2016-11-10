TwitterBlackout is how people are protesting the election on Twitter

In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections on Tuesday, half the nation is joyous right now and the other half is depressed and upset.

To our credit as a nation, this will be yet another peaceful transition of power. But that doesn’t mean that those who are opposed to Donald Trump have changed their minds. Instead, a growing number of them are taking to Twitter to protest peacefully, via a movement called #TwitterBlackout.

They are changing their profile pictures to a blank black square. Some of them are also tweeting hopeful messages of support to the people that feel particularly vulnerable now that Trump, whose campaign was marked by divisive rhetoric, has won the White House.

While this won’t change the outcome of the election, the protest seems particularly apt. This has been called the Twitter election as everyone has taken to the social media site to share opinions, make statements, and fire insults and come-backs — especially the candidates themselves.

whatever happens in the next four years Black Lives Matter LOVE IS LOVE Women Are Strong and Minorities Matter#twitterblackout

— emily (@rositamaggie) November 9, 2016

all of the disabled, the lqbtq community, muslims, immigrants, each and every minority yall matter #twitterblackout

— sam (@btsflops) November 9, 2016

#twitterblackout To all minorities in the US, I’m wishing you safety. Love from the UK.

— Georgie (@PurpleOctorok) November 9, 2016

