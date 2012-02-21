Twitter Just Partnered With Google's Huge Russian Competitor

Twitter has partnered with Yandex, the Russian web search giant, to include tweets in Yandex’s search results, reports TechCrunch.



This could potentially be a new source of revenue for Twitter — Yandex described it as a licensing arrangement and Microsoft paid Twitter $30 million for a similar deal.

Yandex will have access to all live tweets in every language, but special attention will be given to those in Russian, Ukrainian, Belarusian, or Kazakh.

Yandex is already a fairly social company, offering Google-like features to share articles, so this new arrangement with Twitter will help it build out its social strategy even more.

