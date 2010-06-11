Hey, Twitter! Your World Cup Site Is Already Stuffed With Spam

When we read about Twitter’s new World Cup feature, we were excited to see what the company had cooked up. It’s an interesting idea and good product for Twitter. An official page for big events for Twitter is smart.



Let’s say the first attempt is not exactly bowling us over. We just clicked on it and watched spamming hashtags roll through repeatedly. The hashtags give users little flags, which explains these meaningless tweets. However, it still makes the page useless.

The World Cup hasn’t started yet, so there’s time for it to improve. Twitter tells us its a work in progress. We’ll see what happens. Here’s the USA v. England page:

