Twitter Has A Massive Diversity Problem, And These Two Charts Prove It

Twitter disclosed the diversity numbers for its global and U.S. employees Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Google, Facebook, Yahoo, and LinkedIn.

Like these companies, Twitter is comprised of a workforce that’s primarily white and male, especially when it comes to tech-related positions.

At Twitter, 70% of employees are male and 30% are female. When you look at the numbers for tech-related jobs, that ratio switches from 90% male employees to 10% female workers. The statistics are split straight down the middle in terms of gender for non tech jobs, and male employees account for 79% of leadership positions within the company.

The majority of Twitter’s employees are white as well. At Twitter, 59% of U.S. employees are white, while 29% are Asian, 2% or African American or Black, and 3% are Hispanic. And 72% of leadership roles are occupied by white employees.

While these numbers are troubling, Twitter isn’t the only company with a diversity problem. Facebook, Yahoo, LinkedIn, and Google all reported similar statistics earlier this year.

Similar to these companies, Twitter admits that it has a lot of work to do in the diversity department. As part of its initiative to improve diversity in Silicon Valley, Twitter says that it supports Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to helping women get into computer engineering. The social media giant also mentions that it regularly hosts Girl Geek Dinners in San Fransisco and Boston.

