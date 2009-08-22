Twitter To Begin Rolling Out Commercial Accounts

Twitter is in “the first phase” of rolling out paid commercial accounts for business users this year, VentureBeat reports.

The commercial accounts will initially include premium services like analytics, and later, business-oriented application interfaces.

The application interfaces will let companies integrate third-party programs with Twitter for customer relationship management, marketing campaigns, etc.

Though this might cannibalise other Twitter-based businesses like Twitter CRM company CoTweet, Biz Stone said that his company will “continue to support the ecosystem with a whole new set of commercial APIs.”

He also said that there might be more acquisitions in the future.

Image: Dmytro Sergiyenko

