Twitter Will List On The New York Stock Exchange

Twitter will list its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, Bloomberg is reporting.

According to CNBC, the stock will begin trading on Friday, November 15 (but that date is “fluid”).

Historically, tech companies and start ups have gone with NASDAQ, but many have speculated that given that exchange’s recent glitches and Facebook’s IPO mishap, Twitter might look elsewhere.

Earlier this month, the company filed an S-1 IPO, writing that it was on track to make $US500 million in revenue this year, though it’s losing money.

“We believe that there is a significant opportunity to expand our user base. Industry sources estimate that as of 2012 there were 2.4 billion Internet users and 1.2 billion smartphone users, of which only 215 million are monthly active users of Twitter,” the company wrote in the filing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.