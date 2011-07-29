Twitter Will Filter Your NSFW Tweets

Twitter is adding a new field in its API that will allow tweets to be marked as “sensitive.”



The way this works is that you’ll be able to tag your own tweets as “sensitive” and filter “sensitive” tweets out of your timeline. And conversely, anyone will be able to tag stuff as “sensitive” and Twitter will review them and decide whether they are.

To be clear, as far as we can tell, nothing will be “censored”; it’s just a matter of tagging what is or isn’t (or might be) NSFW.

This is a good, commonsense move for Twitter. Twitter wants to be a huge media platform, and huge media platforms have to have a way to identify that kind of content to be identified so that people who can be offended (or are tweeting from work or are children or whatever) can filter it out.

In-Stream Ads Are Also Coming →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.