Twitter Revenue Will Hit $4 Million This Year

Twitter is on track to earn $4 million in revenue this year, according a new profile in Wired magazine. What else did we learn?



The director of the show House swings by to cheer up the staff. So do politicians and folksingers.

The mission of the company is unknown. Biz Stone says, “If there are three sentences I’d use to describe Twitter…one of them would be ‘I don’t know.'”

Twitter wants to grow internationally by making deals with telecoms that build Twitter in browsers or texting.

Twitter also wants to be on all devices from phone to radio to gaming consoles.

Barry Diller and John Malone laughed at the prospect of Twitter ever making money at Sun Valley last year.

Ev Williams response, “But all the Internet guys there were laughing at those media guys. Are you kidding? When you know that Twitter is a vehicle for directing information and traffic to large audiences, you realise there’s obviously a huge business.”

As for the business…it is going to have verified accounts, plus analytics to help companies look at discussions on Twitter. There’s search revenue, and it will have a lot of precious data on people. Surely, that can be made into money, right?

The upside to having internal documents leak: “They may have dispelled the misperception that the company is frivolous or a flash in the pan,” says Williams.

