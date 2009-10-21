Twitter Revenue Will Hit $4 Million This Year

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4addbc76000000000025ebe4/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Twitter Biz Stone" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Twitter is on track to earn $4 million in revenue this year, according a new profile in Wired magazine. What else did we learn?
- The director of the show House swings by to cheer up the staff. So do politicians and folksingers.
- The mission of the company is unknown. Biz Stone says, “If there are three sentences I’d use to describe Twitter…one of them would be ‘I don’t know.'”
- Twitter wants to grow internationally by making deals with telecoms that build Twitter in browsers or texting.
- Twitter also wants to be on all devices from phone to radio to gaming consoles.
- Barry Diller and John Malone laughed at the prospect of Twitter ever making money at Sun Valley last year.
- Ev Williams response, “But all the Internet guys there were laughing at those media guys. Are you kidding? When you know that Twitter is a vehicle for directing information and traffic to large audiences, you realise there’s obviously a huge business.”
- As for the business…it is going to have verified accounts, plus analytics to help companies look at discussions on Twitter. There’s search revenue, and it will have a lot of precious data on people. Surely, that can be made into money, right?
- The upside to having internal documents leak: “They may have dispelled the misperception that the company is frivolous or a flash in the pan,” says Williams.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.