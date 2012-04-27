Twitter Explodes With Racism After A Black Player Scored In The Stanley Cup

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals went into overtime in game seven last night, and the Capitals came out on top.



Joel Ward scored the winning goal for the Capitals beating the defending Stanley Cup Champions, and the Twitter world went nuts with racism.

It’s pretty sad that instead of congratulating a team who knocked out the defending champs in round one, all people could focus on was the race of the guy who sealed the deal.

Here’s a sample of some of the Tweets from BlackSportsOnline:

