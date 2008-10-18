Twitter: We'll Announce Our Secret Business Model Early Next Year

“It’s like the stupidest question in the world,” Fred Wilson said of the robotic query chirped at Twitter people in every interview (“But how are you going to make money?”)



Given the rate at which Twitter has seized the attention of the tech industry and become a verb, we agree. And we’ll stick our necks out here: Twitter could eventually be worth more than $1 billion.

Why?

Because they’ll figure out a revenue model eventually, just like Google did.

Why is Twitter different than the 9,000 other Web 2.0 companies that are intending to figure out a revenue model eventually? Because people are obsessed with it. Don’t forget that this company was founded last year two years ago. Google wasn’t anywhere near this ubiquitous in its third year, and neither was Facebook. And you don’t even hear about those network outages anymore. (Which were a positive sign for the company, by the way, not a negative one. AOL had the same problem in 1996: Too much demand).

Wired asked the usual Twitter question again, though, and actually got something of an answer:

VC backers of the microblogging service interviewed by wired.com Friday insisted they remain bullish, and Bijan Sabet, a general partner at Twitter backer Spark Capital, revealed that new revenue models will be unveiled in the first half of next year.

