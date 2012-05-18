Twitter Just Made It Really Easy To Stop People From Tracking Your Tweets

Photo: yoshiffles via Flickr
In the midst of Facebook IPO frenzy, Twitter partnered with Mozilla today to do something amazingly different that will benefit users of both platforms.The New York Times reports that Twitter and Mozilla have added a “Do Not Track” feature that allows users to opt-out of personal data collection.
If you don’t want your tweets to show up in Google or anywhere else, then this is for you.
In addition to the “Do Not Track,” Twitter has now made public a way to hide tweets from Google. To read more about it check out this article on their support site, “Why Is My Twitter Profile In Google Search?“
In the meantime, we’ll show you how it all works
Next, make sure 'Privacy' is selected at the top. The first box at the top is what you need to check to tell sites not to track you.
Unfortunately Mozilla lists this fact on their website,
'When you turn on the Do-not-track feature, Firefox tells every website you visit (as well as their advertisers and other content providers) that you don't want your browsing behaviour tracked. honouring this setting is voluntary -- individual websites are not required to respect it. Websites that do honour this setting should automatically stop tracking your behaviour without any further action from you.'
