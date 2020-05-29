Twitter slapped a 'glorifying violence' label on a Trump tweet that threatened George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis with getting shot

Associated Press President Donald Trump.

Twitter placed a click-through block on a tweet from Donald Trump for “glorifying violence.”

Trump’s post was about riots in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died on Monday after a police officer pinned him to the ground.

In his tweet, Trump said the military could get involved in the protests and that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter said Trump’s post “violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.”

Twitter has hidden one of President Trump’s tweets behind a warning that it violates the platform’s rules on “glorifying violence”, just hours president signed an executive order targeting Twitter and Facebook.

Shona Ghosh/Twitter

The tweet in question was about the Minneapolis riots following the death of George Floyd. The protests erupted into confrontations with the police and buildings including a police station being set on fire. George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Monday after a police officer pinned him to the ground under his knee for eight minutes, prompting national outrage.

Trump wrote late on Thursday in response to the protests: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” Trump tweeted.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Twitter placed this tweet behind a block that reads: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

This doesn’t mean the tweet has been removed. To see it, users have to actively click on this block to say they want to read the tweet. However, they won’t be able to reply to the tweet, or ‘like’ it.

Eric Miller/Reuters Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Explaining its actions early on Friday, Twitter said in a statement posted to its platform: “This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.”

The company added: “We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.”

Trump has been at loggerheads with Twitter all week.

On Tuesday Twitter added fact-checking links to two of Trump’s tweets that claimed mail-in voting in California would be “substantially fraudulent.”

Twitter

Trump responded furiously, saying Republicans feel censored by social media. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen,” the president tweeted.

On Thursday the president signed an executive order threatening Twitter and Facebook.

The order is intended to give federal regulators the power to amend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act – a section of US law which gives social media companies power to moderate their platforms while also protecting them from being liable for the content they host.

Trump’s order threatens to strip companies of that protection if they discriminate against users in any way.

First Amendment experts told Business Insider Trump has no legal authority to regulate how the social media companies moderate speech on their platforms.

