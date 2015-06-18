The latest on Twitter's CEO search: The board wants someone that's full-time focused on Twitter

Andrew Burton/Getty Jack Dorsey at Twitter’s IPO day

Here’s the latest on Twitter’s search for a CEO.

A source close to the search committee tells us Twitter is looking for a CEO that can make a full-time commitment to Twitter.

This would seem to scratch Jack Dorsey off the list of potential contenders. Dorsey, who is acting as interim Twitter CEO, is also running Square full-time.

He recently told Re/code he has no plans to step down from Square: “I’m as committed as ever to Square and its continued success. I’m Square CEO and that won’t change.”

It’s entirely possible he changes his mind. Plenty of executives feel one way one day, then another way another day.

But, if he is being honest, and he has no desire to leave Square then it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be CEO of Twitter.

Twitter wants someone that is all-in on Twitter.

