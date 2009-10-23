Twitter Wanted At Least $100 Million To Do The Google Deal*

How much will Google pay Twitter to integrate tweets into Google (GOOG) search results?

We don’t know.

But recently, Twitter CEO Ev Williams told a source of ours that he wouldn’t give Google that kind of access to Twitter’s data for anything less than a $100 million guarantee.

Our source, who doesn’t know what Google paid — but is familiar with Twitter’s plans — guesses Google agreed to a revenue share on pages in which tweets show up, with a nine-figure guarantee to be paid out over a two to three year period.

Again, this is just educated speculation, but considering Google agreed to pay MySpace $900 million over three years, and paid $1 billion for 5% of AOL in 2005 in order to get in on its search traffic, a mere nine figures seems entirely reasonable to us.

That’s chump change for Google, and it helps Google retain its innovation lead — especially since tweets will be directly integrated into Google search results, unlike on Microsoft’s Bing, where tweets will only be found on Bing.com/Twitter.

*Update A source close the deal tells us our source’s “educated speculation isn’t very educated.” So maybe Ev didn’t get nearly so much as he at one point hoped he would.

Don’t miss: Photos from the Web 2.0 Summit! >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.