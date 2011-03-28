THE TRUTH ABOUT TWITTER: It Has Made Me The Most Boring mum And Wife In The World

Katherine Rosman

There are certain relationship flashpoints: smoking, for instance, or religion, or money. And then, these days, you have to add technology.One evening this week, my husband and I had a discussion that mirrors others we’ve had over the past few years. “Sometimes, it’s like you’re here and you’re not here,” Joe said to me. “Your mind and soul are in cyberspace, and all we’re left with is the husk.”



Whether it’s a dad joining conference calls by mobile phone during the family vacation, teenagers texting under the table or mums checking Facebook from the soccer sidelines, technology intrudes upon family life in most American homes. And it’s only going to get worse as technology becomes even more accessible.

