Here's how slowly Twitter has grown compared to Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat

While President Trump has helped make Twitter a regular part of the national conversation, the business behind the microblogging service is not looking up. That feeling was only reinforced by the meager revenues the company reported on Thursday.

Things look especially slow when you compare the platform to rival social media apps. As this chart from Statista shows, after gaining hundreds of millions of users in its first few years, Twitter has only added 31 million monthly active users over the past two years. Facebook’s suite of behemoths have easily surpassed that over the same time frame, while Snapchat has outpaced it as well (though it has slowed recently, too).

Now, Twitter serves a much narrower niche than Facebook, so the fact that it can’t keep up makes sense. But even with that in mind, the company appears to be in a prolonged rut.

