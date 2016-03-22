The one area where Twitter is doing better than Facebook after 10 years

Twitter turns 10 years old today, and by and large the social network is far behind where Facebook was at that age. As this chart from Statista shows, it’s way behind where Facebook was in terms of active users and revenue, and it’s still losing money where Facebook was earning more than $500 million per quarter at this point in its life cycle.

But there’s one area that shows hope for Twitter: revenue per user. Twitter has been able to get about $2.33 per user, where Facebook was only booking $2.11 per user at this point. So if Twitter can somehow get more people to tune in and use the service every month, it could eventually become a bigger business than Facebook. Thats a big if, though, as user growth on Twitter has basically been stalled for the last year.

