Twitter's Top Newsperson Just Quit Less Than A Year After Being Hired

LinkedIn Vivian Schiller stepped down as Twitter’s Head of News

Vivian Schiller has just stepped down from Twitter’s Head of News position, a job she took less than a year ago.

She made the announcement in three short tweets, without offering much else about her future plans.

3/3 And mostly, thanks to all the great journalists and newsrooms I collaborated with. Your innovation & creativity is an inspiration.

— Vivian Schiller (@vivian) October 8, 2014

2/3 Many thanks to @chloes and @rowghani for convincing me to come work at Twitter. It was a fascinating experience.

— Vivian Schiller (@vivian) October 8, 2014

1/3 Stepping down from Twitter so new global media lead @katies can reorganize as she sees fit. Wish everyone at twitter nothing but best.

— Vivian Schiller (@vivian) October 8, 2014

It’s unclear what exactly the Head of News position is responsible for, but Techcrunch says it’s “responsible for devising and executing the strategies that make Twitter indispensable to newsrooms and journalists, as well as an essential part of the operations and strategy of news organisations and TV news networks.”

Prior to her job at Twitter, Schiller was the Chief Digital Officer at NBC News for about 3 years and the CEO of NPR before that. As Schiller said in her tweet, Katie Jacobs Stanton will take over as Twitter’s Head of News.

We’ve reached out to Twitter for more details and will update when we hear back.

