A defence attorney started a Twitter thread documenting police using force on protesters and media. There are more than 400 posts.

- North Carolina Attorney T. Greg Doucette started a thread on Twitter of documented incidents of police using force on protesters and media.
- The thread now has hundreds of videos taken by protesters that show officers using rubber bullets, tear gas, and baton on people.
- Some police are seen throwing men and women to the ground and striking them.
- The use of weapons in police response to the protests has permanently injured some protesters and members of the media.
- Some videos of police using force on protesters have resulted in internal affairs investigations and firings.
- Doucette has been sharing stories of police misconduct on social media for a decade. For the last three years, he has also hosted a podcast on the subject.
- He told Insider that the project documenting protest incidents started as a 10-post list on Facebook. As it grew, he decided to move the thread to Twitter.
- At one point, he had 1,000 direct messages that included videos from around the US. He worked to narrow the list down by reaching out to the original source to learn more about when and where the videos were filmed.
- As of Monday, the list has more than 400 different videos.
- Insider has not independently verified the videos shared by Doucette.
1️⃣ Houston TX: trampling a peaceful protestor with a horse
(If you can't control it in a crowd, you shouldn't be riding it; if you *can* control it, then the trampling was deliberate)https://t.co/9QRscHGQKR
— T. Greg "Bouquet of F*ckery" Doucette (@greg_doucette) May 30, 2020
4️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ Portland, OR: police tackle a guy on a bike as he's trying to leave
And this video is from one of the cops' own cameras
— T. Greg "Bouquet of F*ckery" Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 8, 2020
