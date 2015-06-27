Twitter's VP of Corporate Development is leaving

Twitter/Rishigarg Rishi Garg is leaving Twitter, where he was VP of Corporate Development

Rishi Garg, Twitter’s Vice President of Corporate Development, is leaving the company after joining in May 2014.

Even though he wasn’t at Twitter very long, Twitter made some defining acquisitions during Garg’s time there, particularly Periscope, its live video product, and social ad company Niche. Periscope was estimated to be a $US100+ million deal; Niche was about $US50 million.

Garg joined Twitter from Square, where he was head of corporate development. Before that he was an entrepreneur in residence General Catalyst partners, Google, and MTV Networks.

It’s not clear what Garg will be up to next, but he’s what he said about his departure on Twitter Friday afternoon in an eight-part tweet storm:

1/ After an amazing ride as Twitter’s VP Corporate Development and Strategy, I’m saying farewell today! 2/ Our team has built a stronger Twitter with a dozen acquisitions in the last year including @periscopeco,@zipdial,@tellapart, @joinniche 3/ It’s been a privilege to bring incredible entrepreneurs into the #flock like @kayvz, @crazyfoo, @valwagoner, @jeffma, @dlach5, @gabor 4/ Huge props to my talented and dedicated corpdev team: @jess,@nvshah @simonlu,@annep,@jzaslav,@jonathanchang,@jonchen,@tjc88,@shelbyjsapp, 5/ …and my integration team, Twitter’s first! @44,@stacey_conti,@TTmerrifield 6/ Hats off to @dickc for incredible leadership, humour, energy, and trust. #ThankyouDickC 7/ I can’t wait to witness the company’s next chapter under @jack, a truly gifted leader and human being. 8/ I’m off to pursue some exciting new projects; more soon! #staytuned

