Here's how to get verified on Twitter

That little blue checkmark next to a Twitter handle has long been held in high esteem.

Originally reserved for the likes of Tony Hawk, San Francisco 311, and NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, the checkmark, which denotes a verified account, has become a status symbol.

But it’s long been a mystery as to how exactly one attained the coveted blue check.

Starting last summer, Twitter began allowing anyone to apply for a verified account. While this doesn’t mean it will be easier to become verified — according to Twitter, it only approves “account types maintained by users in music, acting, fashion, government, politics, religion, journalism, media, sports, business, and other key interest areas” — the process is at least more straightforward.

Here’s how to apply.

The Centres for Disease Control was one of the first accounts to be verified several years ago. Twitter said it was verified 'in order to help citizens find authentic and accurate public health information straight from the source.' @CDCgov/Twitter Source: Twitter Oprah was also among the first to get the checkmark, along with Kim Kardashian and the Milwaukee Police. @Oprah/Twitter Source: Twitter To start your own process, log on to Twitter's support page: support.twitter.com. Twitter From there, click on 'My account.' Next, click on 'Managing your account.' Twitter Click on the tab that says 'Verified accounts.' Twitter From there, click 'Request to verify an account.' You'll then be taken to this page to begin the process. Twitter is clear about the characteristics your account should have in order to be considered, and you may need to add things like a phone number and website to your profile. Twitter First, you'll need to enter your Twitter handle. Twitter If your handle represents a brand or company, you have the option to indicate that by checking a box. Next, you'll be given the option to enter up to five sites to prove you're a real person. Twitter also gives you 500 characters to plead your case for being verified. Twitter You'll be asked to double check your information, then you can hit submit. Congrats! You completed the hardest part. Now, you just have to wait to hear back from Twitter, which could take a few weeks. Twitter You'll know you're verified when the @verified account follows you on Twitter. You'll also receive an email from Twitter's support team letting you know you're in. If your request is rejected, Twitter will send an email explaining why. Good luck! Twitter

