Twitter Valued At $10 Billion By Investor GSV Capital

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. Photo: Getty/Bill Pugliano

Microblogging service Twitter has been valued at $10 billion by one of its investors GSV Capital Corp, according to Bloomberg News.

GSV Capital owns 1.9 million shares of Twitter valued at $35.2 million, or about $18.50 a share, the firm said in a May 8 filing, according to Bloomberg.

Based on a fully diluted share count of almost 530 million, that makes the company worth about $US9.8 billion, Bloomberg said.

GSV is a publicly traded investment fund that primarily buys shares of closely held technology companies on the secondary markets.

There has been speculation that an IPO of the company is imminent.

Read the full story at Bloomberg News.



