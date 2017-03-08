'They have got to make a choice': Twitter users slam a top Republican for comparing the cost of a new iPhone to healthcare

Rep. Jason Chaffetz attempted to sell the new Republican healthcare plan on Tuesday by asking Americans to purchase health insurance instead of buying an iPhone.

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” the Utah Republican dismissed questions about whether fewer Americans would be covered by the GOP’s replacement of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

