People on Twitter are rallying around Elizabeth Warren after she was silenced by Republicans

Senator Elizabeth Warren was silenced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday during a debate about the confirmation of Jeff Sessions for Attorney General. She was reading a letter from 1986 that Coretta Scott King had written explaining why Sessions was not qualified to be a federal judge. This move immediately sparked outrage on Twitter and a new hashtag emerged as a rally cry for Warren.

